Spring Pizza brings fresh seasonal flavors to your table

Spring Pizza is a vibrant seasonal dish that combines tender asparagus, fresh peas, and crisp purslane atop a soft, golden crust with melted mozzarella and dollops of ricotta. Quick to prepare in just an hour, it's a perfect way to celebrate spring flavors at home.

Ingredients

For the Dough:

1 cup warm water

1 tbsp instant yeast

1 tsp sugar

3 cups sifted flour

1 tsp salt

For the Sauce:

1 cup tomato puree

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp sugar, thyme, basil, black pepper

1 tsp salt

For the Topping:

3 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

1 mozzarella, sliced

12 purslane sprigs

6 asparagus stalks, blanched and sliced

3 tbsp fresh peas, blanched

3 tbsp ricotta or cottage cheese

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Instructions