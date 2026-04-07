Spring Pizza brings fresh seasonal flavors to your table

Spring Pizza is a vibrant seasonal dish that combines tender asparagus, fresh peas, and crisp purslane atop a soft, golden crust with melted mozzarella and dollops of ricotta. Quick to prepare in just an hour, it's a perfect way to celebrate spring flavors at home.
Ingredients
For the Dough:
- 1 cup warm water
- 1 tbsp instant yeast
- 1 tsp sugar
- 3 cups sifted flour
- 1 tsp salt
For the Sauce:
- 1 cup tomato puree
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp sugar, thyme, basil, black pepper
- 1 tsp salt
For the Topping:
- 3 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 mozzarella, sliced
- 12 purslane sprigs
- 6 asparagus stalks, blanched and sliced
- 3 tbsp fresh peas, blanched
- 3 tbsp ricotta or cottage cheese
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
- Mix tomato puree, olive oil, garlic powder, sugar, thyme, basil, black pepper, and salt in a bowl to prepare the sauce.
- For the dough, mix warm water, yeast, and sugar to activate the yeast. In a separate bowl, combine flour and salt. Make a well, add the yeast mixture, and knead into a soft dough. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.
- Roll out the rested dough on a floured surface into a pizza shape. Place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Spread the sauce on top.
- Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and place mozzarella slices over the sauce.
- Bake in a preheated 200°C (390°F) oven for 15–20 minutes until the cheese melts and the top is golden.
- Slice the pizza. Toss purslane, asparagus, and peas with olive oil and place over the slices.
- Add ricotta or cottage cheese on top and serve.