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Spring Pizza brings fresh seasonal flavors to your table

Spring flavors hit your plate with a fresh and colorful pizza featuring asparagus, peas, and purslane, topped with creamy mozzarella and ricotta.

Agencies and A News FOOD
Published April 07,2026
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SPRING PIZZA BRINGS FRESH SEASONAL FLAVORS TO YOUR TABLE

Spring Pizza is a vibrant seasonal dish that combines tender asparagus, fresh peas, and crisp purslane atop a soft, golden crust with melted mozzarella and dollops of ricotta. Quick to prepare in just an hour, it's a perfect way to celebrate spring flavors at home.

Ingredients

For the Dough:

  • 1 cup warm water
  • 1 tbsp instant yeast
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 3 cups sifted flour
  • 1 tsp salt

For the Sauce:

  • 1 cup tomato puree
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp sugar, thyme, basil, black pepper
  • 1 tsp salt

For the Topping:

  • 3 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 mozzarella, sliced
  • 12 purslane sprigs
  • 6 asparagus stalks, blanched and sliced
  • 3 tbsp fresh peas, blanched
  • 3 tbsp ricotta or cottage cheese
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

  1. Mix tomato puree, olive oil, garlic powder, sugar, thyme, basil, black pepper, and salt in a bowl to prepare the sauce.
  2. For the dough, mix warm water, yeast, and sugar to activate the yeast. In a separate bowl, combine flour and salt. Make a well, add the yeast mixture, and knead into a soft dough. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.
  3. Roll out the rested dough on a floured surface into a pizza shape. Place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Spread the sauce on top.
  4. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and place mozzarella slices over the sauce.
  5. Bake in a preheated 200°C (390°F) oven for 15–20 minutes until the cheese melts and the top is golden.
  6. Slice the pizza. Toss purslane, asparagus, and peas with olive oil and place over the slices.
  7. Add ricotta or cottage cheese on top and serve.