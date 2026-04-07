Israel says over 7,180 injured since start of war on Iran

A total of 7,183 people have been injured in Israel since the start of the war on Iran, including 133 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said 118 people remain hospitalized, including two in critical condition, 14 in serious condition, 27 in moderate condition, and 74 with minor injuries.

In the past 24 hours alone, 133 people were admitted to hospitals, including five in moderate condition, 127 with minor injuries and one suffering from anxiety.

The Institute for National Security Studies said 29 Israelis had been killed since the war began. Authorities announced Monday that four additional deaths in Haifa raised the toll to 33.

Israel has imposed strict restrictions on reporting the impact of Iranian military responses and attacks by Hezbollah, leaving no independent assessments of casualties and damage from missile strikes.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. It has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.