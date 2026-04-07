Italy says situation in Iran 'unprecedented,' requires 'higher-level reaction'

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Tuesday that the situation in Iran is "unprecedented in recent decades" and the risk is "madness," requiring a "higher-level reaction."

"I hope everyone realizes what we are experiencing. It is a situation unprecedented in recent decades. There is a series of critical issues that are accumulating and self-perpetuating, increasingly difficult to resolve," Crosetto told the Corriere della Sera news outlet.

He argued that the situation could become even worse, underlining that humanity has shown that "there is no limit to madness."

"Consider that it is human beings like us who decided that even Hiroshima and Nagasaki were acceptable to end a conflict. Unfortunately, we continue to have nuclear weapons, and those who don't have them are looking for them," Crosetto added.

He further lamented the fact that humanity has learned nothing. "Risk is madness, and what we're experiencing is a conflict where every action requires a higher-level reaction."

Crosetto also noted that the UN was slowly let to die and made to lose all its influence and role.

"Europe is doing what it can, but it doesn't seem to be successful. In the meantime, everyone should do their part. I believe Italy took a serious and important stance when it said it didn't support this war and tried to limit the damage as much as possible," he further said.

Crosetto stressed that Italy is not an ally of Trump or Biden but rather an ally of the US.

"Only a fool would think this alliance could be broken. Think about today; imagine Iran deciding to retaliate by launching a rocket at us. If NATO didn't defend us, every country would be at much greater risk and would be much more defenseless," he explained.

Crosetto further said that the US cannot leave NATO but may instead decide to withdraw troops from Europe, which would make the bloc "weaker, less defended."

He called for dialogue and diplomatic activity as an appropriate solution.

"Trump's agenda is dictated by the desire to win quickly, especially since he'll have to contend with the midterm elections. This war is also jeopardizing the United States' global leadership," Crosetto added.





