10 more Gazans killed, 44 injured in Israeli attacks amid ceasefire violations

Ten Palestinians were killed and 44 others wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Tuesday, as Israel continued daily violations of a ceasefire in place since last October.

In a statement, the ministry said the new fatalities brought the overall death toll since October 2023 to 72,312, while 172,134 others have been injured.

The ministry said a number of victims remain trapped under rubble or lying in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 733 Palestinians have been killed and 2,034 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

The agreement was meant to end a two-year Israeli offensive on Gaza, which has destroyed 90% of the civilian infrastructure in the enclave. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.





