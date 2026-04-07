Iran war is going to conclude ‘very shortly,’ says US vice president

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday said that the ongoing war with Iran is going to conclude "very shortly."

"Very shortly, this war (with Iran) is going to conclude," Vance said, adding that the US "has largely accomplished its military objectives."

"There are two pathways that this thing is ultimately going to end. First of all, the United States has largely accomplished its military objectives. There are still some things that we'd like to do, for example, on Iranian ability to manufacture weapons that we'd like to do a little bit more work on militarily. But fundamentally, the military objectives of the United States have been completed," Vance told reporters in a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban in Budapest.

"The president's deadline has been followed by us and everybody else. And he said very clearly, we're not going to strike energy and infrastructure targets until the Iranians either make a proposal that we can get behind or don't make a proposal. But he's given them until Tuesday at 8:00. So, I don't think the news and Kharg Island, represents a change in strategy or represents any change from the president."

Earlier, Trump threatened to bomb power stations and bridges across Iran if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement by Tuesday night at 8 pm EDT (0000GMT Wednesday).

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have not updated the toll in recent days.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



