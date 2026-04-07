Iran threatens to deprive US, allies of oil and gas 'for years' if its civilian infrastructure attacked

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Tuesday they would deprive the United States and its allies of oil and gas if Washington crossed Tehran's "red lines", a statement carried on state television said.

"The Revolutionary Guards once again declare that if the American terrorist army crosses the red lines, our response will go beyond the region," the statement said.

It said the Guards, the ideological arm of Iran's military, would target infrastructure "to deprive the United States and its allies of oil and gas in the region for years".

"America's regional partners should also know that until today, we have exercised great restraint for the sake of good neighbourliness and have had some reservations in choosing targets for retaliation, but all these reservations have since been removed," it said.

The call came after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb power stations and bridges across Iran if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement by Tuesday night at 8 pm EDT (0000GMT Wednesday).

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have not updated the toll in recent days.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



