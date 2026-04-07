2 injured as rockets from Lebanon hit Israel’s Nahariya

At least two people were injured after a barrage of rockets hit Israel's northern city of Nahariya on Tuesday, Israeli media reported.

Army Radio said about 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel since the morning, including 10 targeting Nahariya.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported four rocket impact sites inside Nahariya, causing injuries to two people and widespread damage to buildings and cars.

Video footage showed plumes of smoke rising over the city.

Air raid sirens sounded dozens of times in Israeli settlements near the Lebanese border, while Channel 12 said alerts were activated at least 20 times since the morning.

The Israeli military said its rescue teams were operating at impact sites in the north after receiving reports of damage.

Israel maintains strict censorship over reporting on losses caused by rocket and drone attacks launched by Hezbollah and Iran, as well as from ground fighting in southern Lebanon.

In a separate statement, the Israeli military said it struck another bridge over the Litani River in southern Lebanon on Monday, bringing the total number of targeted crossings to seven since the start of its expanded offensive on March 2.

The army said the strike targeted a "central crossing" allegedly used by Hezbollah fighters to move between the northern and southern banks of the river and to transport weapons.

It said the strike was part of a broader campaign that has targeted six other crossings along the Litani River since the start of Israel's war on Iran on Feb. 28.

The military did not specify the location of the latest strike. However, Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes near a highway bridge in the Qasmiyyeh area in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Lebanese authorities said that at least 1,497 people have since been killed and 4,639 others injured in the Israeli attacks.