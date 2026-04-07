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News World Qatar warns region 'close' to point where war escalation cannot be controlled

Qatar warns region 'close' to point where war escalation cannot be controlled

"We have been warning since 2023 that escalation left unchecked will get us into a situation where it cannot be controlled and we are very close to that point and this is why we have been urging all parties to find a resolution to find a way of ending this war before it's too late," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.

AFP WORLD
Published April 07,2026
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QATAR WARNS REGION CLOSE TO POINT WHERE WAR ESCALATION CANNOT BE CONTROLLED

Qatar on Tuesday warned thw war in the Middle East was close to a threshold where it cannot be controlled after US President Donald Trump set a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have been warning since 2023 that escalation left unchecked will get us into a situation where it cannot be controlled, and we are very close to that point and this is why we have been urging all parties to find a resolution to find a way of ending this war before it's too late," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.