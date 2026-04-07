Qatar warns region 'close' to point where war escalation cannot be controlled

Qatar on Tuesday warned thw war in the Middle East was close to a threshold where it cannot be controlled after US President Donald Trump set a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have been warning since 2023 that escalation left unchecked will get us into a situation where it cannot be controlled, and we are very close to that point and this is why we have been urging all parties to find a resolution to find a way of ending this war before it's too late," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.











