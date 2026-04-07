 Contact Us
News World White House denies considering nuclear strikes on Iran

White House denies considering nuclear strikes on Iran

The White House issued a formal denial on Tuesday regarding assertions that Vice President JD Vance's recent statements about military operations in Iran implied the possibility of a United States nuclear strike against the Islamic Republic.

AFP WORLD
Published April 07,2026
Subscribe
WHITE HOUSE DENIES CONSIDERING NUCLEAR STRIKES ON IRAN

The White House denied Tuesday that remarks by Vice President JD Vance about military operations in Iran had contained any suggestion of a US nuclear strike against the Islamic republic.

After Vance said US forces have tools they "so far haven't decided to use" to enforce a dramatic ultimatum from President Donald Trump, the White House said on X: "Literally nothing @VP said here 'implies' this, you absolute buffoons."

The post was in response to one from an account associated with former vice president Kamala Harris that said Vance implied Trump "might use nuclear weapons."