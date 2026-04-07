Türkiye aims to enter top 10 in global defense exports: President Erdoğan

Türkiye's main defense industry objective in the days ahead is to produce high-tech products more quickly, more effectively, and in greater quantities, vaulting it into the global top 10 of defense exporters, said the nation's president on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening of Roketsan's new facilities in the capital Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye aims to reach its target of $11 billion in defense and aerospace exports in 2028, putting it in the ranks of the world's top 10 in defense exporters.

He also said the new infrastructure established for air defense systems and missile projects would further enhance the deterrent power of the Turkish Armed Forces.

"With the systems that make up the striking power of the Steel Dome reaching a higher production tempo, we will further strengthen our air defense architecture," Erdoğan said.

Steel Dome is Türkiye's integrated layered air defense architecture, bringing together domestically developed radar, missile, electronic warfare, and command systems to protect its airspace from threats at multiple altitudes and ranges.

He said Türkiye now holds a position in the defense industry that is "admired around the world."

"Today, Türkiye is a country that protects its own airspace, equips its own platforms, and develops its own munitions. We are doing all this with our own human resources," he said.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye is among the founding actors of a new order in which rules and processes are being reshaped, and that the country is helping determine the course of events both on the ground and in technology.