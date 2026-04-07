TRUMP AWARE OF PAKISTANS 2-WEEK IRAN CEASEFIRE PROPOSAL: WHITE HOUSE

President Donald Trump "has been made aware" of Pakistan's recent Iran ceasefire proposal to extend his deadline for two weeks, the White House said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Axios, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "The president has been made aware of the proposal, and a response will come."

The comment comes after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Trump to extend his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz by two weeks to "allow diplomacy to run its course."

It comes hours before Trump's 8 PM Eastern Time (0000 GMT Wednesday) deadline after which time he has threatened "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," remarks widely condemned.

Islamabad is facilitating indirect talks between the US and Iran to end the Middle East conflict.