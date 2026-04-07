UN Security Council fails to adopt draft resolution on freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday failed to adopt a draft resolution calling for coordinated "defensive" measures to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz after Russia and China cast vetoes.

The draft resolution, penned by Bahrain, received 11 votes in favor.

Colombia and Pakistan abstained, while Russia and China exercised their veto power as permanent Council members to block the resolution.

The draft strongly encouraged states to "coordinate efforts, defensive in nature, commensurate to the circumstances, to contribute to ensuring the safety and security of navigation across the Strait of Hormuz, including through the escort of merchant and commercial vessels, and to deter attempts to close, obstruct or otherwise interfere with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

It also requested the council members' coordinating efforts to be "defensive in nature," and take "all appropriate measures" to ensure their activities are "conducted in full compliance with international humanitarian law."

It further called to have "due regard for the rights and freedoms of navigation" of third-party states, with a view to ensuring "unhampered and unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz."

Speaking after the vote, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani expressed his "regret" to the Council for failing to adopt the draft resolution.

"The Council failed to shoulder its responsibility in relation to an illegal conduct that requires decisive action with no delay," he said.

Bahrain currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council.