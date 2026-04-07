2 killed after drone crashes into house west of Iraq’s Erbil: Official

At least two people were killed when a drone crashed into a house in a village west of Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, a Kurdish official said early Tuesday.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told local Iraqi media that the drone struck a residential house in the village of Zargazawi in the Dara Shakran subdistrict.

No further details were immediately available.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.