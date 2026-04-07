1 dead in fire near Bridge of Americas in Panama City

A tanker truck explosion in Panama City on Monday resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries, authorities said.

The blast took place in the La Boca area, near the Panama Oil Terminals S.A. facility and under the Bridge of the Americas.

The explosion occurred while a tanker truck was refueling, sparking a fire that spread to two additional tanker trucks, producing heavy smoke and several secondary blasts, according to Xinhua News.

Fire department chief Victor Raul Alvarez Villalobos confirmed that one person died, two individuals sustained second-degree burns, and two firefighters were affected by smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire has since been contained, and those injured are in stable condition. An investigation into the cause is set to begin Tuesday.

Authorities also shut down the bridge after the incident and will keep it closed pending structural safety inspections and further results.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said on the US social media company X that commuters may face disruptions on Tuesday, and urged public and private institutions to take necessary precautions.

The Bridge of the Americas, located at the Pacific entrance of the Panama Canal, is a key transport link for traffic and logistics across the waterway.