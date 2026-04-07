US advises nationals to reconsider performing this year’s Hajj amid ongoing escalation

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia advised Americans on Tuesday to reconsider performing the Hajj pilgrimage this year amid the ongoing regional escalation.

"Per the Saudi Arabia Travel Advisory, and due to the ongoing security situation and intermittent travel disruptions, we advise reconsidering participation in Hajj this year," the embassy said.

"Beginning April 18, individuals attempting to enter Mecca will be required to show a Hajj permit, a residency ID issued from Mecca, or a valid Mecca work permit. Other visa holders should depart Mecca before April 18," it added.

The Hajj pilgrimage is the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith-a ritual that must be performed by all Muslims, if financially viable, at least once in their lives.

The embassy also called on US citizens to reconsider traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.