Israel says it attacked dozens of Iranian aircraft, helicopters at 3 airports across Tehran

Israel announced Monday that it had attacked dozens of aircrafts and helicopters belonging to the Iranian Air Force at three airports across the capital Tehran.

In a statement, Israel said its air force "carried out overnight a wide wave of strikes against Iranian Air Force at airports in Tehran."

It added: "Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted the strikes against Iranian aircrafts and helicopters, as well as infrastructure used for military purposes at three airports across Tehran: Bahram Airport, Mehrabad Airport, and Azmayesh Airport."

There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities on the Israeli army's claims.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.























