Lebanon says 36 people killed in Israeli strikes, overall death toll nears 1,500

A collapsed building is pictured following overnight Israeli bombardment in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on April 6, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Monday at least 36 people were killed and 209 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the new tally brought the number of people killed in Israeli strikes since March 2 to 1,497 people and 4,639 others injured.

The ministry added that 101 women and 130 children were among those killed in the attacks.

According to the ministry, at least 57 health care workers were killed, and 145 others injured in the Israeli onslaught.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by the Lebanese group Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.