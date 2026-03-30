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News World Türkiye highlights country's leading role in 'International Day of Zero Waste' ahead of COP31

Türkiye highlights country's leading role in 'International Day of Zero Waste' ahead of COP31

On Monday, marking the International Day of Zero Waste, Türkiye emphasized its leading role in championing the Zero Waste Initiative.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 30,2026
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TÜRKIYE HIGHLIGHTS COUNTRYS LEADING ROLE IN INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO WASTE AHEAD OF COP31

Türkiye highlighted its leadership in promoting the Zero Waste Initiative on Monday, the occasion of the International Day of Zero Waste.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that March 30 was designated the International Day of Zero Waste by a UN General Assembly resolution in 2022, an effort pioneered under the auspices of First Lady Emine Erdogan.

"The International Day of Zero Waste strengthens efforts to address the waste crisis and promote sustainable production and consumption," the ministry said.

As president and host of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), to be held in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20, 2026, Türkiye will also prioritize the Zero Waste approach throughout the COP31 process, the statement added.