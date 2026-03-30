Pezeshkian: Decision to end war ‘must guarantee people’s security, interests’

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that any decision to end the war with the US and Israel must "guarantee the security and interests of the Iranian people."

"The resistance shown by the army, along with the national unity shown by the Iranian people during the war, are among the most important factors that helped the country overcome the current critical circumstances," Pezeshkian said during a cabinet meeting, as cited by the state news agency IRNA.

He also underlined the importance of the "pro-government demonstrations" in various cities in bolstering Iranian positions.

"The people's gathering in the evening has great value... Iran inspires freedom fighters," he said.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.