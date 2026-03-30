Trump interested in calling on Arab states to help pay for Iran war: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump would ⁠be ⁠interested in calling on Arab ⁠countries to pay for the cost of the Iran war, White ⁠House ⁠Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday, adding that she thinks ⁠Trump would have more to say on the ⁠issue.

White House: Iran talks progressing despite public posturing

The White House also said that ⁠talks with ⁠Iran were continuing and progressing well, adding that ⁠what Tehran says publicly differs from what it tells U.S. officials in private.

"Despite all of ⁠the public ⁠posturing you hear from the regime and false reporting, talks are continuing and going ⁠well. What is said publicly is, of course, much different than what's being communicated ⁠to ‌us ‌privately," Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.







