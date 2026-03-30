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News World Trump interested in calling on Arab states to help pay for Iran war: White House

Trump interested in calling on Arab states to help pay for Iran war: White House

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Donald Trump is interested in asking Arab countries to fund the cost of the Iran war, noting that he is expected to elaborate on the issue soon.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 30,2026
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TRUMP INTERESTED IN CALLING ON ARAB STATES TO HELP PAY FOR IRAN WAR: WHITE HOUSE

U.S. President Donald Trump would ⁠be ⁠interested in calling on Arab ⁠countries to pay for the cost of the Iran war, White ⁠House ⁠Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday, adding that she thinks ⁠Trump would have more to say on the ⁠issue.

White House: Iran talks progressing despite public posturing

The White House also said that ⁠talks with ⁠Iran were continuing and progressing well, adding that ⁠what Tehran says publicly differs from what it tells U.S. officials in private.

"Despite all of ⁠the public ⁠posturing you hear from the regime and false reporting, talks are continuing and going ⁠well. What is said publicly is, of course, much different than what's being communicated ⁠to ‌us ‌privately," Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.