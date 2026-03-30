Trump interested in calling on Arab states to help pay for Iran war: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump would be interested in calling on Arab countries to pay for the cost of the Iran war, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday, adding that she thinks Trump would have more to say on the issue.
The White House also said that talks with Iran were continuing and progressing well, adding that what Tehran says publicly differs from what it tells U.S. officials in private.
"Despite all of the public posturing you hear from the regime and false reporting, talks are continuing and going well. What is said publicly is, of course, much different than what's being communicated to us privately," Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.