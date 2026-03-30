Egypt says only Trump can stop war, warns oil could top $200

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday to stop the Iran war and said fears of ⁠the oil price ⁠going above $200 were not exaggerated.

"I tell President Trump: nobody can stop the war in our region in the Gulf but ⁠you," Sisi said at the Egypt Energy Show 2026 energy conference in Cairo.

Noting the impact of supply shortages and price rises, Sisi cited analysts' concerns that "the price of a barrel of oil could reach more than $200, and this is not an exaggeration."

Egypt, long a recipient of U.S. military aid and support from wealthy Gulf countries, ⁠has ⁠condemned Iranian attacks on Gulf Arab states and pushed diplomatic efforts to avoid a wider regional war.

The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council bloc, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, urged the international community to protect vital maritime corridors, condemning Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its attacks ⁠on regional energy infrastructure.

Addressing the conference virtually, he said Iranian aggression was a threat to the world.

"The brutal Iranian threats against energy facilities and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz constitute not only a blatant violation of international law but also a ⁠direct ‌threat to ‌global energy," he said.

The GCC, grouping ⁠Saudi Arabia, the United ‌Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, has faced drone and missile attacks. The ⁠closure of the Strait of Hormuz ⁠has choked off a crucial route that previously ⁠handled about a fifth of global oil supplies.







