US raises concerns with Israel over restrictions at Jerusalem holy sites during Holy Week

The United States has raised concerns with Israel over restrictions on access to holy sites in Jerusalem during the Christian Holy Week, the White House said on Monday.

"I did speak with Secretary Rubio this morning, and we did express our concerns with Israel with respect to these holy sites being shut down," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "We want worshipers to be able to access these holy sites," she said, adding that security remains a priority.

"We understand Israel is working on security measures to reopen the sites throughout Holy Week, and that's something we appreciate," she added.

Leavitt claimed Israeli authorities are implementing security measures to reopen the sites throughout Holy Week.

The comments come after Israeli police restricted access to key religious sites in Jerusalem, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, briefly preventing Christian leaders from holding Palm Sunday services.

Separately, Al-Aqsa Mosque has remained closed for about a month since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, in what Palestinian officials described as an unprecedented measure since 1967.

The White House and State Department have not publicly commented on the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque.