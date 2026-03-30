Trump: US negotiating with Iranian parliamentary speaker

US President Donald Trump said Washington is negotiating with Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and that the US would know within a week whether the two sides could work together.

"We're gonna find out," Trump told the New York Post. "I'll let you know that in about a week."

Trump described what he called a fundamental shift in Iran's leadership, saying the previous leaders had been replaced by figures he found easier to engage.

"There has been total regime change because the regimes of the past are gone and we're dealing with a whole new set of people," he said, adding they were "much more reasonable."

On Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump said the leader had not been seen publicly and was believed to be gravely wounded.

When asked whether Mojtaba was still alive, Trump said Washington believed he probably is, but in "extraordinarily bad shape."

Commenting on Iranian strikes on regional infrastructure, including attacks in Kuwait and Haifa in Israel, Trump said the US response would be seen shortly.

