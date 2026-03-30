Iran: ‘No direct talks’ held with US, contacts limited to messages via mediators

Iran said Monday it has not held any direct negotiations with the US, saying recent contacts were limited to messages conveyed through intermediaries.

"First, we have not conducted any direct negotiations with the United States so far. What has been discussed were messages we received through mediators indicating the United States' desire to negotiate," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in statements carried by the Tasnim news agency.

Baqaei questioned the credibility of US claims of diplomatic efforts to end the war with Iran.

"I do not know how many people in the United States take American diplomacy claims seriously. Our mission is clear, unlike the other side, which constantly changes its position."

He said Iran has maintained a consistent stance from the outset and is fully aware of the framework guiding its approach, describing proposals received as "excessive and unrealistic."

The spokesman also said meetings hosted by Pakistan were organized "independently" and that Iran did not participate in them.

"It is good that countries in the region are interested in ending the war, but they must clearly understand who started it," he said.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said Islamabad would be "honored" to host talks between the US and Iran as part of broader mediation efforts. The South Asian country also hosted a quadrilateral foreign ministers' meeting as part of its mediation efforts.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump encouraged diplomatic efforts, with intermediaries including Pakistan, Türkiye and Egypt involved in indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran.

Despite the escalation, he said indirect talks with Iran via Pakistani "emissaries" were progressing, adding: "A deal could be made fairly quickly."

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.