French minister calls for increased pressure on Russia ahead of Kyiv trip

France's minister for European affairs, Benjamin Haddad, on Monday called for increased pressure on Russia ahead of his visit to Kyiv.

"We must continue and accelerate pressure on Russia," Haddad told broadcaster Franceinfo, noting that over the past week Russia used 3,000 drones, 1,500 bombs and more than 40 missiles against Ukraine.

He also stressed the need for urgent financial and military support for Kyiv.

Haddad is set to meet European Union foreign ministers in Kyiv to reaffirm support for Ukraine and mark the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Bucha.

He warned that while global attention has shifted to the Middle East, the war in Ukraine continues.

The minister called for the adoption of a 20th EU sanctions package targeting Russia, including measures on its energy sector.

He also urged the release of a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, which remains blocked by Hungary despite being agreed by all 27 member states in December.

"This loan is essential not only for Europe's security but also for the credibility of the European Union," Haddad said.

He criticized recent US moves to ease sanctions on Russian oil exports to India, warning that such steps could strengthen Moscow's war effort and its ties with Iran.

Haddad also pointed to Iran's use of drones in Ukraine and past cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in Syria.

"It is not the moment to lift sanctions against Russia while the aggression continues," he added.

The minister highlighted France's efforts to ease energy pressures, including strategic oil stock releases and coordination with G7 partners, as well as ongoing cooperation with Ukraine on military intelligence and drone defense.





