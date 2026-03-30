EU 'gravely concerned' over prolongation of Iran war

European Council President Antonio Costa on Monday expressed the bloc's persisting concern over the prolonged war in the Middle East amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

"The EU is gravely concerned over the prolongation of the war and its increasing global impact," Costa wrote on US social media company X, following a phone call with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He also wished Pakistan "all the best" for its peace efforts.

"The EU supports all mediation efforts. Only dialogue and diplomacy can bring peace and stability back to the Middle East, in full respect of the UN Charter and international law," Costa added.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





