Erdoğan marks International Zero Waste Day, highlights 90M tons of recovered waste

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said Türkiye has recovered 90 million tons of waste through its Zero Waste initiative, contributing 365 billion Turkish lira to the national economy.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal marking International Zero Waste Day, Erdogan highlighted the expansion of the program, which was launched in 2017 under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan.

"The Zero Waste Movement, initiated by our country and now transformed into a global environmental effort, has enabled the recovery of a total of 90 million tons of waste," Erdogan said.

He noted that the initiative has contributed 365 billion Turkish lira to the economy and aims to increase the recycling rate to 60% by 2035 and 70% by 2053.

Erdoğan also reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to combating climate change and environmental pollution, emphasizing that efforts in these areas will continue with determination.

International Zero Waste Day, marked on March 30, was designated by the UN General Assembly in 2022 following Türkiye's initiative to promote sustainable waste management practices worldwide.