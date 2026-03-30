Bulgarian delegation arrives in Kyiv for official visit

A Bulgarian delegation led by Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov arrived in Kyiv on Monday for an official visit.

The delegation includes key members of the Bulgarian cabinet, such as Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky, Transport and Communications Minister Korman Ismailov, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Education and Science Minister Sergey Ignatov, and Energy Minister Traycho Traykov, according to the Bulgarian Novinite media outlet.

Upon arrival at Kyiv's railway station, the officials were welcomed by Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa.

During the visit, the Bulgarian delegation is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings with Ukrainian leadership, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and the Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.





