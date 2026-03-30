Ankara: NATO defences down fourth Iranian ballistic missile entering airspace

A ballistic missile launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being shot down by NATO air and missile defences deployed in the eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye's defence ministry said on Monday.
The incident marked the fourth such incident since the start of the Iran war, following three earlier interceptions by NATO systems earlier this month that prompted Ankara to protest and warn Tehran.
The ministry said all necessary measures were being taken "decisively and without hesitation" against any threat directed at Türkiye's territory and airspace.