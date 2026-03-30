Ankara: NATO defences down fourth Iranian ballistic missile entering airspace

A ballistic missile launched from Iran entered ⁠Turkish airspace ⁠before being shot down by NATO air and ⁠missile defences deployed in the eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye's defence ministry said on Monday.

The incident marked the fourth ⁠such ⁠incident since the start of the Iran war, following three earlier interceptions by NATO systems earlier ⁠this month that prompted Ankara to protest and warn Tehran.

The ministry said all necessary ⁠measures ‌were ‌being taken "decisively ⁠and without ‌hesitation" against any threat ⁠directed at Türkiye's ⁠territory and ⁠airspace.









