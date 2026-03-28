Israeli occupiers carried out over 400 attacks in West Bank over past month: Palestinian commission

Israeli occupiers carried out 443 attacks in the West Bank over the past month, leaving nine Palestinians dead and six Bedouin communities displaced, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said Saturday.

In a statement, commission head Muayyad Shaaban said that the attacks were "escalatory and organized," and included live fire, arson targeting homes and property, and the imposition of new realities on the ground aimed at altering the geographic and demographic status of the West Bank.

He said that the attacks were carried out across all West Bank governorates, with a concentration in Nablus in the north and Hebron in the south, adding that the attacks over the past four weeks resulted in the killing of nine Palestinians in separate locations.

He also said the wave of attacks led to the forced displacement of six Bedouin communities, affecting 58 families comprising 256 individuals, including 79 women and 166 children.

According to the statement, occupiers attempted to establish 14 new settlement outposts, carried out 123 acts of vandalism, and were responsible for 18 attacks that resulted in fires in civilian property, in addition to three attacks targeting religious sites.

Shaaban said that Israeli authorities issued 12 military orders during the same period to seize about 225 dunams of Palestinian land for military purposes, as well as 27 orders to uproot trees across 1,391 dunams in several governorates.

He stressed that the escalation reflects a "systematic policy exploiting global distraction by ongoing war," warning that its continuation would undermine prospects for stability.

Shaaban called on the international community and human rights organizations to assume their legal and moral responsibilities, take effective steps to halt these violations, and provide protection for the Palestinian people.







