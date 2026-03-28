Pezeshkian urges regional countries not to allow ‘enemies to run the war’ from their territories

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday urged regional countries not to allow "enemies to run the war" from their territories if they "want development and security".

"We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centers are targeted," Pezeshkian wrote on the US social media company X.

Addressing the countries of the region, the Iranian President added: "If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands."

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that has killed more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.