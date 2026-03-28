Perfect stuffed grape leaves recipe: The secret to keeping them intact

Stuffed grape leaves, a staple of holiday tables, may be a classic dish, but getting the right texture and keeping them intact often requires skill. This recipe uses a small but effective trick to help them hold their shape. Thanks to this tip, your rolls won't open or fall apart—here's the secret to perfect stuffed grape leaves in both taste and appearance.

Ingredients:

500 g brined grape leaves

1 cup rice

2 onions

½ tea glass olive oil

1 tbsp tomato paste

½ tea glass pomegranate molasses

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp allspice

½ tsp cinnamon (optional)

½ bunch parsley

1 tsp sugar

1 cup hot water

Instructions:

Soak leaves in hot water to remove excess salt, sauté onions in olive oil, add rice and cook briefly. Mix in tomato paste, spices, sugar, and pomegranate molasses, then add water and cook until rice softens slightly. Stir in parsley, let cool, wrap filling in leaves, place in a pot, add oil and water, and cook on low heat for 30–35 minutes.

Tip:

Cover with a plate while cooking to prevent them from falling apart. Letting them rest overnight improves flavor.