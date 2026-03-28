3 journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanese city of Jezzine

Three journalists were killed on Saturday as an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle they were traveling in near the city of Jezzine in southern Lebanon, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The deceased include Al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Shuaib, Al-Mayadeen correspondent Fatima Fatouni, and a cameraman.

In a statement, the Israeli army admitted the killing of Ali Shuaib, but did not comment on the death of the other two journalists.

Earlier, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a car on the Al-Barad road in Jezzine, without providing further details.

Israel launched airstrikes and artillery attacks on 42 towns, cities, and areas in Lebanon since dawn on Saturday, most of them in the south, according the news agency.

The Israeli offensive against Lebanon, which began on March 2, has resulted in 1,142 deaths and 3,315 injuries, according to the latest figures from the Lebanese Ministry of Health.