Trump says Saudi leadership ‘has to be nice’ to him, recalls remarks by king

US President Donald Trump said the Saudi leadership did not expect to be in its current position vis-à-vis the US, claiming they now have to maintain good relations with him, during remarks at an event in Miami.

Speaking about his relationship with Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Saudi leadership, Trump praised the king and described their past interactions, saying they had developed a strong personal rapport.

"A short time ago, a man that we just discussed, the King, the future King of Saudi Arabia. And I also loved the King of Saudi Arabia. What a man he is," Trump said.

Recalling a previous visit, he added that the Saudi king showed him unusual warmth, saying: "When I was there, we bonded. He would grab me to get up. He was a little frail at the time … and they said that's the only time he's ever grabbed anybody. He would grab me all the time."

Trump said the relationship continued to be positive, describing the king as "a great man" and referring to his son as well.

He then cited a recent exchange with the Saudi leadership, saying: "A short time ago, we were together, and he looked at me and he said, 'You know, it's amazing. One year ago, you were a dead country. Now you're the hottest country anywhere in the world.'"

Trump went on to claim that Saudi leaders did not anticipate the shift in relations, adding: "He didn't think this was going to happen. He didn't think he'd be kissing my ass. He really didn't. He thought he'd be just another American president."

He further said: "But now he has to be nice to me. You tell him he better be nice to me. He's got to be."



