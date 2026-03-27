Israel says it is intensifying strikes on Iranian military industry sites

The Israeli army announced on Friday that it had intensified strikes on military industry sites, missile launch systems, and elements of Iran's missile network.

"During the night, the Air Force, under the direction of Military Intelligence, completed a wide-ranging wave of airstrikes targeting dozens of Iranian regime infrastructure sites in Tehran," it added.

"As part of these strikes, the Israeli military intensified its attack on the regime's production capabilities, targeting dozens of weapons production sites," according to the same statement.

The army claimed that "among the sites targeted were: a base used by the Iranian military to train soldiers and store anti-aircraft missile systems, a site for the production and development of key components for ballistic missiles, a site for the production of weapons batteries, and a weapons production site belonging to the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)."

For nearly a month, the US and Israel have carried out an air offensive on Iran, killing over 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.