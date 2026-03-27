Latvia says Russia running 'information operation' against Baltic states

Latvia's Defense Ministry said Friday that Russia is "carrying out a large-scale, coordinated information operation against Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, claiming that the Baltic states are allowing their territories to be used for Ukrainian attacks against Russia."

"Latvia, as well as Lithuania and Estonia, are not involved in planning or executing Ukraine's counterattacks against Russia," the ministry added.

It stressed that the Baltic states support Ukraine by supplying military equipment, humanitarian assistance, and financial aid, while emphasizing that "Ukraine has the legitimate right to defend itself against Russia's full-scale invasion."

Through such statements, Russia "demonstrates its weakness and attempts to divert attention from the fact that it is unable to defend itself against successful Ukrainian counterattacks targeting Russian infrastructure along the Baltic Sea coast," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, "the objective of Russia's information operations against the Baltic states is to discredit NATO, divide society, reduce trust in state institutions, and weaken support for Ukraine." These efforts involve "disinformation and the use of social media bots, targeting Russian-speaking audiences and exploiting young people," it added.

No official statement from Russia has been issued so far.