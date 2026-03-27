US, Iran talks can avoid further casualties, normalize Strait of Hormuz

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that US-Iran talks can avoid further loss of life and help normalize navigation in the Strait of Hormuz while also backing Pakistan's role in the negotiations.

His remarks came during a phone call with the Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Wang stressed that dialogue is the only way to prevent further casualties and stop the conflict from spreading, as well as to restore normal navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Beijing's Foreign Ministry.

He also praised Pakistan's efforts to de-escalate tensions and mediate.

Pakistan on Thursday confirmed its direct role in relaying messages between the US and Iran towards ending the war.

"We reaffirmed the need to restore peace and stability in the Middle East and the wider region" and agreed to support all efforts aimed at ensuring an immediate end to hostilities, resumption of peace talks, protection of non-combatants, security of shipping lanes, and adherence to the UN Charter, said Dar on the US social media company X.

They also agreed to continue their efforts to settle all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, he added.

Regional escalation has continued to mount since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.