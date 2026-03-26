Canada stresses importance of secure access via Strait of Hormuz

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stressed on Thursday the importance of secure access through the Strait of Hormuz amid the war in Iran.

"Canada shares its condolences with the UAE (United Arab Emirates) following the latest Iranian attack that took the lives of two civilians in Abu Dhabi," Carney wrote on US social media platform X.

Emphasizing the significance of safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz, Carney said, "We strongly condemn Iran's unprovoked attacks on the UAE and across the region, and reiterate the importance of opening secure access through the Strait of Hormuz."

"Canada supports efforts to safeguard international shipping and ensure freedom of navigation," he added.

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively disrupted since early March. Around 20 million barrels of oil normally pass through the waterway daily, and its disruption has driven up shipping costs and pushed global oil prices higher.

Regional escalation has continued since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.