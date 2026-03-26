Explosions heard in Iranian capital amid efforts to end war

A new wave of explosions struck Tehran on Thursday evening, as the US and Israel continued a joint offensive against Iran.

Powerful explosions rocked southern and western Tehran as warplanes were heard flying in the area, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



























