Israeli army expands ground offensive in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said Thursday it has expanded its ongoing ground offensive in southern Lebanon, as Israel continued deadly airstrikes on the country amid escalating regional tensions.

A military statement said that the 162nd Division joined the 91st and 36th Divisions in the ongoing assault.

The army claimed that the offensive aims to expand a "forward security zone" in southern Lebanon to remove what it calls "immediate threats" and create an additional laywer of security for residents in northern Israel.

Lebanese media reported limited Israeli incursions into border towns, including Khiam, Odaisseh, Kfarkela, and Kfarchouba, and but Hezbollah said that its fighters had pushed back the advancing forces.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities said at least 1,116 people have since been killed and 3,229 injured in Israeli attacks.

The escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed more than 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, US bases and Gulf countries.

















