Trump says more charges could be coming against Venezuela’s Maduro

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that additional charges could be brought against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"He emptied his prisons in Venezuela, emptied his prisons into our country. And I hope that charge will be brought at some point, because that was a big charge that hasn't been brought yet, should be brought," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

His remarks came before Maduro appeared in a Manhattan federal courtroom, where he is seeking to dismiss drug trafficking charges, more than two months after he and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by a US military operation in Caracas.

Trump said Maduro was "a major purveyor" of drugs coming into the US.

Maduro would be given "a fair trial," Trump said.

"But I would imagine there are other trials coming," he added, without giving details.