Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills 3, injures 4

At least three people were killed and four others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Kounin in Nabatieh governorate, the Health Ministry said late Wednesday.

Israeli aircraft also struck the towns of Deir Aames, Upper Nabatieh, Srifa and Hasbaya in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,072 people have since been killed and 2,966 injured in Israeli attacks.

The current escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran which has killed more than 1,340 people since Feb. 28.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries, saying they are aimed at US military assets.





















