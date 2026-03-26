Putin accuses Ukraine of holding civilians from Kursk region 'hostage'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Kyiv of "holding hostage" civilians captured in Russia's Kursk region last year.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Culture in Moscow, Putin said Ukraine wants to exchange them for its military personnel.

"Kyiv authorities are still holding some civilians whom they forcibly dragged out of the Kursk region, trying to exchange them for military personnel," he said, adding: "They are not combatants—but they don't care, they use any methods."

In August 2024, Ukrainian forces launched a surprise cross-border offensive into Russia's Kursk region, marking the largest attack by a foreign army on Russian soil since World War II and capturing dozens of settlements.

Kyiv stated the operation aimed to force Russia into "fair" negotiations and improve Ukraine's bargaining position, with Ukrainian officials clarifying they do not intend to hold Russian territory permanently.

In April 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry declared that the Kursk region had been fully returned under Moscow's control.

In 2026, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 157 war prisoners in February and 500 in March. Each side returned an equal number of captives.