Yemen’s Houthis say to intervene militarily if needed amid Iran-US war

The leader of Yemen's Houthi group said Thursday that his movement "is not neutral" in the ongoing war between Iran, the US and Israel, warning that his group will intervene militarily if regional developments dictate it.

"We are not neutral, but our position stems from belonging to Islam and the Islamic nation," Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech cited by the group's Al-Masirah television.

"Any field developments will be met with military stance if needed, as in previous rounds."

He said the US-Israeli strikes on Iran have harmed the economic interests of the world's countries and regional security and stability, calling the assault "unjustified."

"Developments in the region over the past years show that the US and Israel are working to implement a Zionist plot that targets all countries of the region with a view to changing the Middle East and creating the Greater Israel," he said.

Backed by Iran, the Houthis have controlled most of the Yemeni provinces, including the capital Sanaa, since 2014.

The group carried out missile and drone attacks against Israel and ships passing in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 72,000 people since October 2023.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.