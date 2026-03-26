Türkiye voices concern over Black Sea attack on Turkish-operated oil tanker

Türkiye on Thursday voiced deep concern over an attack in the Black Sea targeting the crude oil tanker ALTURA, which is operated by a Turkish company.

"We are deeply concerned over the attack carried out in the Black Sea against the Sierra Leone-flagged crude oil tanker ALTURA, operated by a Turkish company," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said in a post on US social media company X.

He said relevant institutions have carried out the necessary inspections and technical interventions following the attack, adding that the 27-member Turkish crew on board is in good health.

Keçeli underlined that such attacks, which took place within the Black Sea exclusive economic zone and violate international law, pose serious risks to life, property, navigation, and environmental safety in the region.

He added that Türkiye remains in contact with relevant parties to prevent the war from spreading further across the Black Sea and escalating further.

Keçeli also said Türkiye reserves its right to take necessary measures under international law to protect its economic interests and activities in the region.