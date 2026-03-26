Brazil unveils 1st domestically built supersonic fighter jet

Brazil's first domestically produced supersonic fighter jet was unveiled Wednesday at a ceremony attended by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The F-39E Gripen, developed through a partnership between Brazilian aerospace company Embraer and Sweden-based Saab, was presented at the aircraft's naming ceremony in Sao Paulo state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lula described the project as a historic achievement.

"This success strengthens Brazil's sovereignty while demonstrating our capacity to master advanced technologies, generating knowledge, employment and development," he said.

He added that producing the aircraft in Brazil is the result of a project that includes technology transfer, the strengthening of national industry and the development of a highly skilled workforce.

Defense Minister Jose Mucio also highlighted the domestic production aspect of the jet, saying "this project enhances our ability to guarantee national sovereignty and regional security while reinforcing our deterrence power."

According to national media reports, the Brazilian Air Force signed a contract with Saab in 2014 for the purchase of 36 Gripen fighter jets, with an agreement that 15 of them would be produced locally at Embraer's facilities in Brazil.

The F-39E Gripen stands out as a "smart fighter" with its supersonic capability reaching Mach 2 (twice the speed of sound), advanced sensor fusion and a digital cockpit supported by electronic warfare systems.

The aircraft is capable of performing air-to-air, air-to-ground and intelligence missions simultaneously, offering a versatile operational structure.

It also provides a significant operational advantage for geographically large countries due to its relatively lower maintenance and flight costs compared to its competitors.