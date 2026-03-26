UK police to resume arrests over Palestine Action support despite court ruling

The UK Metropolitan Police said it has revised its enforcement approach and will move to arrest individuals displaying support for Palestine Action despite a recent court ruling.

In a statement late Wednesday, the police said "anyone showing support for the group is likely to be arrested," marking a shift from its earlier position following a High Court judgment last month.

The force had initially said officers would gather evidence of offenses but avoid arrests unless additional crimes such as violence or damage were involved.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman said the change follows clarification that the legal ban on Palestine Action remains in force pending the outcome of a government appeal.

"While the High Court has found the proscription of Palestine Action to be unlawful, it has confirmed the impact of that judgment will not take effect until the Government's appeal has been considered," Harman said.

"That means it is still a criminal offence to support Palestine Action," he added, stressing that police must enforce the law "as it is at the time."

The High Court ruled in February that the designation of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization was "unlawful and should be quashed." However, it allowed the ban to remain in place temporarily after granting the government permission to appeal the decision.

Police said the earlier, more cautious approach was adopted amid uncertainty immediately following the ruling but has now been revised after further legal consideration.

The Met added that its policies remain under review as circumstances evolve.





