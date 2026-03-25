Russian presidential aide says US informed Moscow about talks with Ukraine

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday that the Russian side was informed of the outcomes of the US-Ukraine negotiations held in Florida last week.

"The negotiations took place in Florida last Saturday with the Ukrainian delegation. We were thoroughly informed of the outcomes, and we know where we currently stand," Ushakov told journalists in Moscow.

Commenting on media reports claiming a certain agreement being reached between Russia and Ukraine, Ushakov said no one has yet prepared or coordinated with the Russian side such a document.

"We know nothing about this, because as far as I know, no one has prepared the text of an agreement. At the very least, no one has coordinated or discussed it with us," he noted.

According to him, the US-Ukraine talks were "a continuation of the trilateral negotiations on ways to resolve the situation in Ukraine."

Ushakov also stated that there is a pause in the trilateral negotiations on Ukraine for understandable reasons.

"Currently, there is a pause in the trilateral negotiations for understandable reasons. Our American colleagues thoroughly informed us about the progress of the bilateral negotiations that took place between them in Florida last Saturday with the Ukrainian delegation," he said.

Earlier this year, Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks mediated by the US with the goal of ending the conflict. However, the contacts were disrupted after the US-Israeli attack on Iran late last month.