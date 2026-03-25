No negotiations ‘so far’ between Tehran, Washington, says Iran’s envoy to Pakistan

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan said Wednesday that no negotiations have taken place between Tehran and Washington "so far," contradicting ongoing speculation about diplomatic contacts.

"No negotiations -- direct or indirect -- have taken place between Iran and the United States so far," Reza Amiri-Moghaddam said in remarks reported by the state-run IRNA news agency.

He accused the US of "betraying diplomacy," adding that Iran has consistently sought dialogue and a peaceful resolution but has been forced to defend itself following the recent escalation.

Amiri-Moghaddam said that while "friendly countries" are engaged in consultations with both sides, these efforts "do not constitute negotiations" but are aimed at creating conditions for future dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

A 15-point US peace plan, delivered via Pakistan, outlines steps addressing Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, according to The New York Times.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





