UK offers to host summit on Strait of Hormuz security

The United Kingdom has reportedly offered to host an international security summit aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz as tensions threaten a key global shipping route.

The proposal was reported on Wednesday by The Guardian, which cited government officials familiar with the discussions. The newspaper said the initiative is part of wider talks among Western allies on how to respond to the crisis and safeguard energy flows.

According to the report, British officials are considering coordination measures with partners, including potential maritime security efforts and broader diplomatic engagement.

The discussions remain ongoing, and no formal announcement has been made.

The regional escalation in the Middle East has continued since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The Strait of Hormuz has also been effectively throttled since early March. Around 20 million barrels of oil normally pass through it daily, and its disruption has driven up shipping costs and pushed global oil prices higher.



